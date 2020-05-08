2 men wanted in home invasion near an Alamance middle school

Alamance County deputies say two men broke into a woman's home and robbed her in broad daylight near a school.

Police arrived around 1:30 p.m. at the home near Western Alamance Middle School.

The victim reported two men entered her home and robbed her at gunpoint. She said they forced her into a room inside the home and then ran off.

She wasn't injured, but the suspects took an Xbox game system with game controllers.

The thieves were between 18 and 21 years old wearing backpacks and dark clothing. The victim said one of them had a pistol with a black handle and a purple upper receiver.

A neighbor saw the men running south on NC87 toward Alamance High School around that same time.