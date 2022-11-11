x
Crime

Convicted felon charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction in Alamance County

Deputies said they found 21 firearms amongst a list of other dangerous items inside his home.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features Alamance County law enforcement agencies announcing "Taking Back The Streets, Together" initiative.

Alamance County deputies responded to the 1000 block of Burch Bridge Road in Burlington in reference to a shooting and a man making threats to harm himself and others. 

Deputies arrived and found Christopher Michael Caulder, 28, and arrested him because of the threatening statements he made. They discovered that Caulder has been convicted before. 

The investigation continued and detectives responded and executed a search warrant finding:

  • 21 firearms including three short barrel rifles with fixed stocks
  • a fully automatic machine gun 
  • thousands of rounds of ammunition
  • multiple sets of protective body armor 
  • gas mask
  • a large amount of firearm accessories 

All of those items were seized during the search. 

Caulder was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center facing felony possession of firearm by felon and four counts of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction. 

He was given a $350,000 bond. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

