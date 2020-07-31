Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrests 21 people for prostitution, drugs

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested 21 people for prostitution and drug charges on Tuesday. They have hired three full-time human trafficking officers.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people on Tuesday for prostitution and drug charges in Alamance County.

"Operation Summer Heat" lasted eight hours and led to the arrest of 21 people, Sheriff Terry Johnson said. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office conducted the human trafficking sting with the help of the Mebane Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Johnson announced a Department of Justice grant that will allow the Alamance County Sheriff's Office to hire three full-time human trafficking officers.

Johnson said human trafficking and prostitution brought more than $150 billion to North Carolina last year. He believes even more help is needed in the state, he said.