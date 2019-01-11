BURLINGTON, N.C. — Friday, Sheriff Terry Johnson with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office released the details of an ongoing investigation into drugs being distributed in NC prisons. Johnson said nine people have been arrested so far.

The investigation started after the Special Operations and Intelligence Unit of the NC Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) received a tip, that an Alamance County man was involved with the distribution of narcotics in state prisons.

Samuel Lee Perkins, of Burlington, was identified as the suspect and arrested, Johnson said.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, SBI and DPS Special Operations and Intelligence, discovered a distribution network of Suboxone, a schedule III narcotic. Mr. Perkins was identified as being in control of the network which stretches throughout the state.

Eight other suspects, a Department of Public Safety correctional officer, four active offenders and others have been arrested on various charges.

“This type of criminal activity is a slap in the face to the hardworking, underpaid employees of the NC Department of Corrections who keep our communities safe from those who choose to commit serious crimes in Alamance County and our great State”, Sheriff Johnson said.

The investigation in ongoing.