Alamance County jail inmate charged after hitting officer with a tablet

Deputies said Ali Asghari Sandi hit the officer on the head with the tablet, causing a cut to the officer's head.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate at the Alamance County jail is facing felony charges after deputies said he assaulted a detention officer. 

Deputies said on June 5, Ali Asghari Sandi intentionally damaged an Alamance County-issued tablet device inside his cell.

Officials said Sandi didn't listen to commands from the detention officers to give the tablet back. 

Deputies said after Sandi defied commands multiple times, a detention officer unlocked the cell and attempted to get the tablet. That's when authorities said Sandi then hit the officer on the head with the tablet, causing a cut to the officer’s head.

After investigators reviewed the injured officer's wounds, Sandi was charged with two felonies: felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony damage to a government computer. 

