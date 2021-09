The Alamance County Sheriff's Office received a report about the relationship between Michael Seth McDaniel, 21, and the teenager on Sept. 1.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man in Alamance County was arrested for having a relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

