Crime

Man fires rifle at grandmother, Alamance County deputies say

Deputies said when they got to the house on Clapp Mill Road, they saw Noah Church actively assaulting his grandmother in the front yard.
Credit: Alamance County Sheriff's Office
Noah Church

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man accused of trying to kill his grandmother. 

Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Clapp Mill Road in Burlington on Monday evening.

Investigators learned Noah Church fired a single shot from a high-powered rifle in the direction of his grandmother. She wasn't hit. 

Deputies said when they got to the home, they saw Church assaulting his grandmother in the front yard. Deputies intervened and detained Church. His grandmother had minor injuries. 

Church faces the following charges: 

  • Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun
  • Misdemeanor assault on a female

