ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is facing felony sexual battery and two counts indecent liberties with children. He was charged in 2020.

Detectives from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) interviewed Johnny Lee Bailey, 52, about the accusations they received.

Detectives found evidence through a forensic review.