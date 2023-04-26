Alamance County man arrested for sexual exploitation in Guilford County

Deputies said the 58-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshalls in Guilford County.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A 58-year-old Alamance County man is facing charges for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Street Crime Division, Special Victims Unit and Electronic Forensics Intelligence Team (EFIT) began an investigation into a cyber tip on a suspect they believed uploaded child sexual abuse material (CSAM) files to the internet in June 2022.

Investigators conducted a search warrant at the suspect's home in Alamance County and they seized electronic devices. After forensic examinations of the devices, investigators charged Thomas Filmore Evans, 58, with uploading files of CSAM to the internet and possessing one file of CSAM in July 2022.

Before the warrant could be served, Evans left Alamance County.

Evans was located and arrested by US Marshalls in Guilford County and taken to Alamance County Detention Center Tuesday.

Evans is charged with one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

His bond is set at $150,000.

