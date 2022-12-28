Alamance County man charged for tampering power meter causing building fire

Deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with that caused a building fire.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday.

While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.

A Duke Energy representative responded to the scene and confirmed the meter had been tampered with.

The resident of the home was identified as Gene Fitch Oliver III. He was taken to the Alamance County Jail and charged with felony interfering with electric meters resulting in significant property damage or public endangerment.

