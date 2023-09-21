Man facing assault, kidnapping, rape charges on a woman and child in Alamance County

Tyson Lamar Garner, 37, was arrested Tuesday after assaulting a mother and her child at his home in Alamance County.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man is facing felony assault, kidnapping, rape, and misdemeanor assault charges on a woman and her child, according to Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call Tuesday from Moses Cone Hospital in Reidsville regarding a woman who was allegedly assaulted both physically and sexually. Detectives were told that the alleged assault took place in Burlington.

During the investigation, detectives said she stated that while she and her child were at this man's house, he got upset, strangled her, and assaulted her multiple times including sexual assault.

She also said this happened in the presence of her child.

Detectives also discovered that the child told him to stop and leave the mother alone. He then allegedly grabbed and assaulted the child.

Detectives were able to establish probable causes and took out arrest warrants for 37-year-old Tyson Lamar Garner.

They also obtained and served a search warrant at Garner's house where evidence was collected.

Garner was arrested and taken to Alamance County Detention Center on Tuesday and was released after posting bond Wednesday.

