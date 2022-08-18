Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday.
Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July.
Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to sell and deliver drugs. Police said the investigation involved a death.
Sheriff Johnson told WFMY News 2 in September after his daughter's arrested, that she dealt with an opioid problem more than a dozen years ago after battling cancer. Robinson was treated for the addiction and seemed to be drug-free for the past decade or so. He said there was a concern, however, that she may have started using drugs again.
Authorities didn't have information about pending prosecution.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.