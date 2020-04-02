BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson says 19 people were arrested on human trafficking-related charges in a recent bust. It was part of the department's most recent initiative known as Operation Happy New Year. We will update this story with the latest details from the press conference that just wrapped up.

Alamance County Sheriff, Terry Johnson will be holding a joint press conference with law enforcement leaders in the county to announce the results of a recent Human Trafficking/Prostitution operation. WFMY News 2 will stream the conference live at 2 p.m.

The operation wrapped up in the last week of January and spanned across Alamance County. Investigators worked with Mebane Police, Graham Police, Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the State Bureau of Investigation during the operation.

Alamance County law enforcement agencies have been aggressive with combating Human Trafficking in recent times.

After busting dozens suspected to be involved in human trafficking in September, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he was 'fed up' with cases of human trafficking through prostitution in his county. Johnson said that bust was just 'a drop in the bucket.'

RELATED: Asheboro man held woman in 'sexual servitude' for five years, deputies say

RELATED: North Carolina lands on top 10 list for human trafficking, Triad experts say more victims are self-reporting

"A total of 28 individuals were arrested here in Alamance County in a two-day process," Johnson said during the September 2019 news conference. Investigators said some of those arrested were accused of selling sex or paying for it.

North Carolina consistently ranks in the top ten states for human trafficking - 6th to be specific - according to numbers from the World Population Review, which shows the issue is a statewide problem.

In 2019, there were 713 charges of human trafficking and other similar offenses across the state, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

"I want people to know that human trafficking happens everywhere. Unfortunately, it happens here in our community and everyone is vulnerable," said Bria Miller of Crossroads.

Crossroads, based in Burlington is a sexual assault response resource center. As a part of her job, Miller is an advocate for victims of human trafficking.

Miller said she helps up to 200 human trafficking victims in Alamance County per year.

"Each quarter we’re serving anywhere between 35 and 50 victims of human trafficking," said Miller.

Traffickers and their victims are all over the state.

"It has a lot to do with the fact that we have military bases here, we also have huge interstates like 40, and 85 so we have lots of traffic that goes through here," Miller explained.

How to help:

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a resource used by service providers and law enforcement to receive tips about human trafficking in our country. Anyone can call the NHTH to report a tip or request services at 1-888-373-7888. Calls are 24/7 and always confidential.

Call Crossroads in Alamance County at 336-228-0813, or the 24-hour crisis line at 336-228-0360.

"If you see a victim of human trafficking it is not safe for you to go and save that person yourself," Miller explained. "Unsafe for yourself, and the victim so call us, call 911, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline."

Click here for a human trafficking fact sheet for North Carolina.

RELATED: Operation End of Summer: 28 Arrested on Human Trafficking Charges in Alamance County

RELATED: 'She's Discovered More Stuff Than I Even Knew': Greensboro Mom Helps Educate Other Parents on Human Trafficking

RELATED: NC girl given to pimp is back with her dad after being found with human trafficking suspects: Police

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE