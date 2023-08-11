SCAM ALERT: Alamance County deputies warn about the latest scam

A scammer is calling the family members of inmates, claiming they work for the detention center.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — There is a scam going around and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants everyone to take heed to their warning.

Alamance County deputies said they've been made aware that a scammer claiming to work for its detention center is contacting family members of inmates.

Deputies said the scammer is calling the family member so that he/she can get the inmate out of jail and on an ankle monitor for $500. The caller tells the family member to use Apple Pay or some other form of electronic payment to send the funds, according to the sheriff's office.

THIS IS A SCAM!

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office WILL NOT CALL inmate family members and request money for the release of an inmate.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may receive such a call to try and get the caller's number from your caller ID, hang up, and call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300 or 911 and ask to speak to a deputy.

