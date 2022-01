Corey King is facing charges for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said stabbed two people Monday.

Deputies were called to a disturbance on Green Level Road. After arriving, deputies said they found two people stabbed and 20-year-old Corey King.

Both victims went to the hospital and have since been released.

King is facing charges for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to sheriff deputies.

He was given a $50,000 secured bond.