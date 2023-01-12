Alamance County man arrested for abusing children for chores done 'incorrectly'

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Special Victims Unit (SVU) Investigators took a report a child abuse. They learned that two kids, 12 and 13 years old, were bruised and had marks on their bodies after being beat by their stepfather.
Jimmy Ray Brafford, 35, had punished them for not doing their chores to his satisfaction.
He reportedly left the home and was later arrested at his parent's home in Caswell County, then taken to Alamance County Detention Center, where he was served with Domestic Violence Protection Orders.
Brafford was given a $100,000 bond and charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and two counts of felony assault by strangulation.
