Woman arrested for credit card fraud overdosed in jail with her cellmate on the same day she was booked, deputies say

Witnesses in the jail told deputies that Alicia Toney brought in what they believe was heroin to snort with her cellmate. They both overdosed shortly after.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County inmate who overdosed is being accused of another inmate's overdose, according to deputies.

On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies at the Alamance County Detention Center were notified about an overdose. After an investigation, Alicia Inez Toney, 36, was identified as the suspect.

Witnesses in the jail told deputies that Toney brought in what they believe was heroin to give to her cellmate who overdosed shortly after. That's when detention center staff began lifesaving measures. Toney's cellmate was sent to a hospital for further treatment.

As deputies continued to question Toney, she overdosed to the point where they had to take her to a hospital too.

Deputies continued to investigate the overdoses by questioning other inmates. Witnesses said they believe Toney snuck contraband into the jail prior to booking and snorted the heroin with her cellmate.

Toney and her cellmate returned back to the custody of the Alamance County Detention Center.

Toney went to jail on Oct. 2 for credit card fraud.

She is charged with the following: