x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman facing charges after marrying two men in Alamance Co., deputies say

During an investigation, deputies found out that Sue Ann Allison, 49, was legally married to two Alamance County men.
Credit: Valerii Evlakhov - stock.adobe.c

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing bigamy charges in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office got a report on Feb. 25 from a man who said his wife married another man while still being married to him. 

During an investigation, deputies found out that Sue Ann Allison, 49, was legally married to two Alamance County men. 

On April 5, Allison is facing a felony of bigamy. She is currently under a $2,500 unsecured bond. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro leaders discuss shootings near Blind Tiger