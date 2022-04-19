Woman facing charges after marrying two men in Alamance Co., deputies say

During an investigation, deputies found out that Sue Ann Allison, 49, was legally married to two Alamance County men.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing bigamy charges in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office got a report on Feb. 25 from a man who said his wife married another man while still being married to him.

During an investigation, deputies found out that Sue Ann Allison, 49, was legally married to two Alamance County men.

On April 5, Allison is facing a felony of bigamy. She is currently under a $2,500 unsecured bond.

