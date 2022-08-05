Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, causing overdose in Alamance County

Officials believe the woman sold drugs to the victim who overdosed.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is drug bust in Rockingham County from July.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office Crimes Unit received a report of a suspected drug overdose on Stone Street Exit in Mebane Wednesday.

Deputies identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect.

It is believed that Allen sold heroin to the victim causing the overdose. The victim survived the overdose.

Deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at Allen's home and arrested her on multiple drug charges. She was also charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts after deputies a catalytic converter believed to have been cut from a vehicle.

Allen was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center with a $30,000 bond.

She is charged with:

Two counts of felony possession with intent sell/deliver heroin

felony possession methamphetamine

felony possession with intent sell/deliver marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for use/sell of controlled substance

felony larceny of motor vehicle parts

felony possession of firearm by felon

misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession marijuana paraphernalia