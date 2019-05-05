GRAHAM, N.C. — Two people wanted in Alamance County after kidnapping and possibly trafficking a person have now been arrested.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Gray Stevenson and Amanda Lynn Starr were arrested Tuesday around 8:00 p.m. in Virginia Beach, VA.

The couple will be extradited to Alamance County.

It all stems from a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was involved with a missing person and reportedly found evidence that the person was being held against their will and possibly forced into prostitution.

Deputies were able to find the missing person, whose identity is not being released for their safety.

We went to the neighborhood where Sheriff's Deputies says the two suspects lived, and neighbors couldn't believe this was happening.

"Shocking, because I have grandkids. Not living with me, but just to think about that and having to bring kids around that. Just a shocking thing and something you wouldn't want to be around," said Kenneth Morrow who lives a few doors down from the suspects.

Stevenson, 27, and Starr, 28 are charged with First Degree Kidnapping, Sexual Servitude of an Adult Victim and Promoting Prostitution for Profits. Deputies also searched their home at Parkridge Apartments in Graham and found more evidence.

