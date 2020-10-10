Alamance man shot by deputies barricaded himself inside house, pointed gun at law enforcement

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot inside a home after he pointed a gun at two deputies.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two deputies shot a man in Alamance County after he pointed a gun at them, Alamance County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies arrived at the house where the man was located just after 10 p.m. on Friday with a warrant for his arrest for assault on a female, ACSO official said. The alleged assault happened in Guilford County, officials said.

According to deputies, the man refused to leave the house and barricaded himself inside. Deputies were warned that the man may have weapons inside the house. The deputies waited for the ACSO's negotiator to arrive at the scene, officials said.

Sometime after the negotiator started communicating with the man, the man came out of the house with a gun and pointed at deputies, ACSO officials said. Two deputies shot the man, officials said. No one else was injured, according to the ACSO.

Officers immediately began to administer medical aid to the man, ACSO officials said. EMS crews arrived shortly after and took the man to a nearby hospital. WFMY News 2 spoke to the man's brother who said the man was shot in the stomach and is still alive as of Saturday afternoon.