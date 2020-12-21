Albemarle Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' attempted murder suspect

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect from a shooting that happened on Sunday.
According to police, their officers responded to S Morrow Ave. and E Main St. and found the victim sitting in a vehicle at the stop sign on S Morrow Ave. Police report the victim had a gunshot wound to his head. Stanly County EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Atrium Health- Stanly. The victim is in critical condition at this time.
Upon investigation, detectives were able to issue warrants for the arrest of 38-year-old Bryan S. Thomas for attempted first-degree murder. According to police, Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information about the incident or the whereabouts of Mr. Thomas, you are asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at (704)984-9500 or you can leave an anonymous tip on our Tipline at (704)984-9511.