Albemarle Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' attempted murder suspect

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect from a shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to police, their officers responded to S Morrow Ave. and E Main St. and found the victim sitting in a vehicle at the stop sign on S Morrow Ave. Police report the victim had a gunshot wound to his head. Stanly County EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Atrium Health- Stanly. The victim is in critical condition at this time.

Upon investigation, detectives were able to issue warrants for the arrest of 38-year-old Bryan S. Thomas for attempted first-degree murder. According to police, Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.