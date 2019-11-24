GREENSBORO, N.C. — ALE special agents wrapped a months-long drug investigation, assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the Greensboro Police Department Friday.

The investigation which began at a convenience store resulted in 2 search warrants, 5 arrests, and 83 charges.

Authorities seized 250 grams of crack cocaine, 43 grams of heroin, 39 grams of marijuana, two guns, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle and a large amount of cash.

The investigation also led law enforcement to search a suspects' home on Heritage Creek Way and a business by the name of the PRD Mart on N. Church Street. This came after authorities say numerous controlled purchases of illegal drugs and a firearm were made on the premises.

In addition to the arrests, authories say a violation report will be submitted to the ABC Commission which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of the store’s ABC permits.

“ALE special agents prioritize investigations which occur at businesses that sell alcoholic beverages,” said Bryan House, Interim Director of ALE. “When these businesses become a detriment to the community, we work to restore public safety by addressing the root problem. In this case, we worked with partner agencies to confront the illegal drug sales occurring on the premises.”

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Johnnie Pettigrew, 53, of Greensboro, NC : Trafficking Cocaine by Possession (3 counts), Trafficking Cocaine by Manufacture, Trafficking Cocaine by Transportation (2 counts), Trafficking Cocaine by Deliver (2 counts), Sell Cocaine (10 counts), Deliver Cocaine (10 counts), Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Trafficking Heroin by Transportation, PWISD Marijuana, Felony Maintain a Dwelling for Drug Sales, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Sell Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a school (7 counts), Sell Handgun Without a Permit ($500,000 secured bond)

Reginald Washington, 27, of Greensboro, NC: Traffic Cocaine by Possession (2 counts), Traffic Cocaine by Manufacture, Traffic Cocaine by Transport, Traffic Cocaine by Sale, Traffic Cocaine by Deliver, Traffic Heroin by Possession, Traffic Heroin by Transportation, Sell Cocaine (5 counts), Deliver Cocaine (5 counts), PWISD Marijuana, Felony Maintain a Dwelling for Drug Sales, Possess Drug Paraphernalia,

Sell Cocaine Within 1000 Feet of a School (3 counts) ($500,000 secured bond)

Prabin Pun, 30, of High Point, NC (P R D Mart Permittee): Deliver Drug Paraphernalia, Fail to Maintain Drug Paraphernalia Log (3 counts), Permittee Allow Drug Violations to Occur on Licensed Premises (3 counts), Permittee Fail to Superintend Licensed Premises (3 counts), Possess Adulterants to Defraud Drug Test, Operate Illegal Slot Machines ($1,500 unsecured bond)

The following employees were charged on a citation:

Suresh Subedi 24, of Greensboro, NC (P R D Mart Employee): Deliver Drug Paraphernalia, Employee Allow Drug Violations to Occur on the Licensed Premises, Fail to Maintain Drug Paraphernalia Log

Imourana Issa, 23, of Greensboro, NC (P R D Mart Employee)

Deliver Drug Paraphernalia, Employee Allow Drug Violations to Occur on the Licensed Premises, Fail to Maintain Drug Paraphernalia Log

