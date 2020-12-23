Amazon driver doubling as serial porch pirate charged in St. Charles County

Police say Alyssa George, 22, stole about 20 packages from porches along her Amazon delivery route

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An army of social media posters helped nab a serial porch pirate caught on residential security cameras stealing packages from multiple homes while delivering packages for Amazon in an Enterprise Rental Truck in St. Charles County, according to court documents.

Alyssa George, 22, of O’Fallon, Illinois, has been charged with stealing after police in O’Fallon, Missouri, St. Charles County and Wentzville say she stole about 20 packages from the porches of multiple homes between Dec. 15 and 17.

Police described George as “uncooperative.” She would not answer her door and texted a police detective stating she had an attorney and would not speak to them, according to court documents. There is no attorney listed for her in online court records.

George told her acquaintances, “she did not care, they don’t know my name, this will all blow over,” according to O’Fallon, Missouri police.

But it didn’t.

O’Fallon, Missouri police said numerous social media responses and phone calls came in to their detective bureau after still images of the thefts circulated. Police compared George’s Illinois Department of Revenue photo to the surveillance video captured by a NEST camera to identify her, according to court documents.

At the time of the thefts, George was working for Southland Parcel, which delivers packages for Amazon. While delivering packages for Amazon, police said George and another man would stop at homes along their route and steal packages, according to court documents.

The man has not yet been charged.

And George told police she no longer worked for Amazon.

A loss prevention manager for Amazon also confirmed George’s employment with police, showing a photo of George arriving to work wearing a sweatshirt with a St. John Jaguars logo on it, which was seen in the surveillance footage, according to court documents.

Some of the items police believe George stole include a Weber Grill Accessory Kit, socks from Target, two pairs of pants for a teenager, deodorant, an Instant Pot, groceries and Christmas lights. The total value of the items is more than $750, which is why George has been charged with a felony.