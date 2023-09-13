Reported missing 11-month-old 'recovered in good health' in Greensboro, Mayodan police say

Dallas Alyjah Berger is reported missing out of Mayodan, according to NC Amber Alert.

MAYODAN, N.C. — UPDATE AS OF 8:50 a.m.: DALLAS ALYJAH BERGER HAS BEEN FOUND IN GREENSBORO, BOTH SUSPECTS ARRESTED, POLICE SAY.

The Mayodan Police Department is searching for a missing child: Dallas Alyjah Berger.

Berger is 11 months old, black, male and approximately 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 27 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Police said he is wearing a romper with a fire truck graphic on the front, and his hair is in a ponytail with a birthmark on right side.

Berger is believed to be with 43-year-old Atiya Janelle Douglas and 37-year-old Kenya Shana Robinson, who are relatives of Berger, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the call around 12:51 Wednesday when they received a report of a breaking/entering and child abduction on North 4th Avenue in Mayodan. They went to the home where they found Jasmine Allen, who had obvious signs of an assault.

Allen told officers that two women entered her home through a window, assaulted her, and then took her son, Dallas.

The suspects left the area in a silver colored 4-door passenger car.

The suspects were identified as Douglas and Robinson. Felony warrants were issued on both suspects for breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure and occupant of a bulding.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects, or the child should call the Rockingham County 911 at 336-634-3300 or Lieutenant David Stanley at 336-548-6038.