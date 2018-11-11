GASTONIA, N.C. (WFMY) --Police say 3-year-old Destiny Boykins is a 3-year-old was taken from an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. in Gastonia.

Destiny was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.

Investigators say she's with 57-year-old Maurice Knox. He was wearing black rim glasses, red long sleeve shirt, red pants, and red shoes.

He's driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with NC license tag number PJF2122. They believe he may be headed to Charlotte.

