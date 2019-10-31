SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 3-year-old, Allyson Nicole Oxendine.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said Allyson was reported missing Wednesday in the area of Hunt Road in Laurel Hill. She is about 3 feet tall, and weighs 32 pounds. She was wearing pink sweat pants, red shirt, crock slip-on shoes with 2 white dogs. It’s not clear how long she’s been missing. No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.

