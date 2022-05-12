Amber alert for 10-year-old girl canceled

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is no longer searching for Zoey Grace Teniente

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Zoey Teniente was located and an Amber Alert has been canceled.

It's unclear where Teniente was found, or the circumstances involving her disappearance.

------------------------------------------

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County on Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for Zoey Grace Teniente. She's described to be 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Teniente was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Deputies believe one woman is involved in her abduction, Jan Main Bryant.

Bryant is a 54-year-old woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Bryant was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

The two were last seen in Morganton between 6 am and 7 pm on Wednesday. The suspect vehicle is described as a 1990 red two-door Honda Civic hatchback with black spray painted words "Jesus Saves." The tag number is TCF7622.

It's unclear how Zoey and Jan are connected, or what led to Zoey's abduction.