Amber alert for 10-year-old girl canceled

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: Zoey Teniente was located and an Amber Alert has been canceled.
It's unclear where Teniente was found, or the circumstances involving her disappearance.
------------------------------------------
An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County on Thursday morning.
Authorities are searching for Zoey Grace Teniente. She's described to be 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Teniente was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink shirt, black pants, and white shoes.
Deputies believe one woman is involved in her abduction, Jan Main Bryant.
Bryant is a 54-year-old woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.
Bryant was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.
The two were last seen in Morganton between 6 am and 7 pm on Wednesday. The suspect vehicle is described as a 1990 red two-door Honda Civic hatchback with black spray painted words "Jesus Saves." The tag number is TCF7622.
It's unclear how Zoey and Jan are connected, or what led to Zoey's abduction.
If you have any information on Zoey or Jan's whereabouts, call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 758-2324.