Amber Alert issued for 7-week-old girl in Caswell County

Investigators said two people took 7-week-old, Jupitor Aria Caudle.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for missing 7-week-old, Jupitor Aria Caudle.



The sheriff’s office reports two people have taken Jupitor. They’re looking for Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford. Jody Allan Caudle, 42, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds. He has brown straight medium length hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on the collar, black jeans and he has tattoos all over both of his arms.

Taylor Ann Crawford, 24, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown straight medium length hair and black eyes. She has a tattoo of a planet with "Jupiter."

They were last seen in the Pelham area.