AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old in North Carolina

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old girl from Sampson County, North Carolina.

The Sampson County Sheriff Office is currently searching for 10-year-old Breanne Marie Jones.

Breanne Marie Jones is approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds. She has light brown hair and green eyes and wears glasses.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a grey/pink Adidas hoody, red leggings, white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes.

Allegedly, there are 2 abductors, Jonathan Lewis Jones and Christina Renee Edge. Jonathan Lewis Jones is described as 38 years old, white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots. He has a cross tattoo on left cheek and "Breanne" on left hand.

Christina Renee Edge is described as 32 years old, white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and pink/black jacket.