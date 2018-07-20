PAMPLIN, VA – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Virginia State Police are searching for 19-year-old, Megan Lorraine Metzger, who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police believe Metzger was abducted and is in danger.

Metzger is 5’05” in height, weighs about 150 lbs. She has blue eyes, and blonde hair, and has a 5-inch scar on her right arm.

Police say Metzger could also need medical attention.

Contact the State Police at 1-804-553-3445 if you see her or 911.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY