FOUND SAFE: Amber Alert canceled for missing 17-year-old boy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need your help finding 17-year-old Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza. An Amber Alert was issued for the missing teen early Monday morning. Police believe Jair was abducted, but they haven't released any information about a potential suspect.
Police said Jair's last known location was 555 North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem. He was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Jair is around 5'11'' tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt, gray sweat pants, white tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat.
If you have any information, please call 911 or dial *HP.
This is a developing breaking news story. Please keep checking back for the latest information. The NC Amber Alert System has released two photos of Jair. You can see those below.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety lists certain guidelines that must be met before an AMBER Alert is issued:
- 17 years old or younger
- Believed to have been abducted
- Not taken by a parent (unless the child is in danger or not allowed to be with the child)
- Not believed to be a runaway or voluntarily missing
- Abduction has been reported to and investigated by a law enforcement agency
The U.S. Department of Justice reports the following guidelines must be met to issue an Amber Alert.
- There is reasonable belief by law enforcement an abduction has occurred.
- The abduction is of a child age 17 or younger.
- The law enforcement agency believes the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
- There is enough descriptive information about the victim and abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.
- The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.