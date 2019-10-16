BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (WTHR) Police have a heavy presence on Jefferson Avenue in Birmingham, Alabama, as the search continues for 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl Saturday. They said a stranger in a dark SUV grabbed the girl while she was outside at her birthday party.

Two people are facing charges in the investigation, according to WVTM. Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29 are both in jail facing child porn charges.

Despite the arrests, police have not yet found the girl.

Police swarmed an apartment complex Wednesday after receiving a credible tip about the case. Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police Department said despite false reports, Kamille has not been found. He noted there was misinformation, and while there was some cheering on the scene, police did not find the girl.

RELATED: Amber Alert: 3-year-old Alabama girl said to be in 'extreme danger'

Police did find a girl in the area who is around the same size as Kamille. Williams said some people cheered at the finding thinking it was Kamille, but it was not.

Police searched every unit and car in the apartment complex.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

RELATED: Woman Attempted To Take Child Before Kidnapping Ahlora Lindiment: Greensboro Police

RELATED: 'She's Not a Monster' Father of Accused Child Abductor N'denezsia Lancaster

RELATED: Arrested: Woman in Custody in Connection to Kidnapping of Greensboro 3-Year-Old Ahlora Lindiment

RELATED: 'We Said is Your Name Ahlora? And She Said Yes.' | Woman Called 911 When Missing Child Turned Up at Church

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE