Person steals ambulance from Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — State Highway Patrol was led on a chase by a person who stole an ambulance from a hospital in Winston-Salem Friday, according to WBTV.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Catawba County EMS took a patient to a local hospital before parking the ambulance at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center located on 2201 Cloverdale Avenue.

Police said they left the engine running with the keys in the ignition to keep narcotics refrigerated, but the ambulance was left unsecured.

That's when someone jumped into the driver's seat of the ambulance and took off.

Troopers said the pursuit started once it entered Iredell County.

With the assistance of the North Carolin State Highway Patrol, they were able to find the ambulance in Iredell County.

This investigation is ongoing.

