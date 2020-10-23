While interviewing Olivia Cinquinio, troopers noticed multiple lawn signs in her car and she eventually confessed to removing them.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — An Amherst teenager is accused of stealing political signs for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence off of multiple lawns.

New York State Police say Olivia Cinquinio, 19, has been charged with Petit Larceny.

Late Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to Brookhaven Drive in Clarence for a report of political signs being taken off a lawn. While enroute to Brookhaven, they started following the suspected vehicle on Main Street and turned onto Transit Road where they initiated a traffic stop.