Wife of Aurora dentist had lethal dose of cyanide, Visine ingredient in her system, autopsy shows

Angela Craig's autopsy also showed she had arsenic in her system when she died in March.

AURORA, Colo. — The wife of an Aurora dentist was fatally poisoned by cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient commonly found in Visine, according to an autopsy report from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office that was obtained by 9NEWS.

The report also lists arsenic poisoning as a "significant condition" related to the March 18 death of 43-year-old Angela Craig. According to the document, when her body was examined, "lethal concentrations of cyanide were found" as well as lethal doses of tetrahydrozoline. There was no evidence of a "significant" traumatic injury.

Her death was ruled a homicide. The report says blood concentrations between 1 and 2.5 mcg/ml can cause stupor or coma, with death occurring at levels exceeding 2.5. The concentration in Angela's system was listed as 1.7 mcg/ml.

The report says that oral doses of tetrahydrozoline can cause the following:

Decreased body temperature

Slowed heart rate

Decreased blood pressure

Irregular breathing

Coma

James Craig, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case. He was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing that will determine whether there's enough evidence to proceed to trial. In the meantime, he's being held on a $10 million cash-only bond at the Arapahoe County jail.

He was a dentist at Summerbrook Dental Group in Aurora, according to the practice's website. His bio says he and Angela have six kids.

According to an arrest warrant from Aurora Police, James Craig used an office computer to research and buy "undetectable poisons," and he bought crystalline metalloid arsenic from Amazon a few weeks before his wife's death.

Angela Craig went to a hospital three times – on March 6, March 9 and March 15 – after becoming faint and dizzy. A witness told police that before the first hospitalization, James Craig made his wife a protein shake before a workout. The affidavit says Angela Craig became faint and dizzy after the workout, and her husband took her to the hospital.

On the day Angela Craig went to the hospital for a second time on March 9, the arrest warrant says James Craig placed an order for potassium cyanide with a Nebraska company. In an email, James Craig told a customer service representative at the company that he was a surgeon and planned to use potassium cyanide for research on a medical procedure, according to police.

On March 13, James Craig received a package at his office that was opened by an office attendant who found a biohazard sticker and a circular canister that said "potassium cyanide" on it.

The office manager found on a Google search that Angela Craig had the same symptoms consistent with potassium cyanide poisoning, according to the affidavit. The office manager told another employee about the package when she heard Angela Craig was back in the hospital on March 15.

James Craig's business partner went to the hospital when he learned Angela Craig's condition was grave. According to the warrant, he told a nurse he believed Angela Craig had been poisoned because her husband recently ordered potassium cyanide for their dental practice.

Although concerns about possible poisoning were raised prior to Angela Craig's death, the autopsy report indicates tests were not done until after her death.