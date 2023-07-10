A call from a woman who purchased a dog from the accused pair led to an investigation and two people from Shippensburg facing hundreds of animal cruelty charges.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Two people from Shippensburg are facing hundreds of animal cruelty charges after a police investigation revealed the poor condition in which their many animals were living.

The investigation began when a woman who had purchased a dog from the purported "RocKKers Rescue" noticed that the animal would not eat and was acting lethargic.

A veterinarian allegedly determined the dog had poor dental health and inconsistent vaccination paperwork.

According to a criminal complaint, the concerned dog owner then contacted one of the accused, Susan Kuhn, who assured her that the dog was just being stubborn. The woman who had purchased the dog then contacted Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to determine the legitimacy of the rescue.

According to Troopers, on July 9, 2021, they went out to the residence in the 100 block of Willow Drive in Shippensburg, that housed "RocKKers Rescue."

Upon arrival, police say they could immediately smell urine and feces and see piles of trash outside the house. According to an affidavit of probable cause, there was no signage indicating that the residence housed a rescue.

PSP says no one responded to their first several attempts to knock on the door, but troopers could hear "a dozen or more" dogs barking inside. According to a criminal complaint, officers could see deplorable conditions through the windows, including "hoarder in nature" stacks of items throughout the house and piles of feces.

Troopers allege that Kuhn's co-conspirator, Richard Gress II, finally answered the door and told police that while they do operate an animal rescue, they do not have any official paperwork because they are not technically allowed to do so in a residential area.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, PSP returned to Willow Drive later the same day to carry out a search warrant. Troopers allegedly seized 29 dogs and 11 cats from rooms "full of trash and clutter." Officials say many of the animals had dirty, matted fur, did not have clean food or water and had several inches of feces built up in the bottoms of their cages.

Kuhn and Gress allegedly claimed that all of the animals in their care receive veterinary attention, but only three of the five vets they listed were able to provide record of animals being seen there.

Neighbors allegedly told police that they had heard barking coming from the Willow Drive house but had never seen any animals outside the residence at any time.

Subsequent searches in the following weeks led Southampton Township Code officials to condemn the house and the Humane Society of Harrisburg to seize three more dogs and five more cats, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say all of the confiscated animals received veterinary attention. The maladies reported include: extractions, respiratory infections, malnourishment, gastrointestinal issues, ear mites, fleas, worms and ticks.

According to PSP, the Cumberland County Treasurer's Office reported zero dog registrations for Kuhn or Gress at that residence in 2021. The Cumberland County Dog Warden also says that housing 25 dogs or more requires a kennel license.