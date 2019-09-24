SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been charged with Felony Cruelty to Animals. That’s after the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division seized 49 dogs from a house in Ararat, North Carolina.

On September 10, deputies obtained a search warrant at the house on Halleluiah Way. Investigators said numerous dogs had to receive immediate care from a veterinarian.

Carolyn Dianne Dean has been charged with seven counts of misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals and one count of Felony Cruelty to Animals. She’ll appear in court on November 21, 2019.

Investigators said all the animals seized have been evaluated by a veterinarian. They’re still investigating at this time.





