GREENSBORO, N.C. — October marks the anniversary of the death of Mrs. Mildred Martin.

Martin was a 72-year-old mother, grandmother, and foster parent who was found killed inside her home on Hyalyn Court on October 8, 2013.

Authorities say she entered her home around 3:15 p.m. and it is believed someone she knew entered the home a short time later and killed her.

The suspect(s) stole her TV, car, and other items. The person(s) left the home shortly after 5 pm.

Police confirmed her car a white, 2012 Mazda 6, was dumped in the parking lot of 901 South Elm Street in an area known as “the wash pit”.

The Greensboro Police Department is still seeking information about the case and information from adults or former foster children of hers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

