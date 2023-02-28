Two men killed on the same Winston-Salem street within the past two months

So far this year, there have been 13 homicides in Winston-Salem. The latest in the string of shootings happened yesterday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Since the start of the year there have been 13 homicides in Winston- Salem alone.

Two of those were on the same street, a few hundred feet apart.

The latest in the string of shootings happened Monday when Quante Wilder died.

People who knew Wilder describe him as a good friend and an even better father.

"I wasn't even sure if I wanted kids until I met him and just saw his interaction with his daughters and just a really stand-up individual, funniest person I even met could dance battel anyone and walk away with a trophy just a really great character, definitely a staple of Winston, it's kind of hard knowing I won't see him," said The Wrong Number bartender, Christian Flowers.

Police arrested and charged Nehemiah Chandler for shooting and killing Wilder.

Investigators say a large fight happened outside Gatsby's Pub when Wilder was shot several times.

A little over a month ago police say Kane Bowen was shot and killed a few hundred feet down the road at another bar.

CJ Coleman says he knew both Bowen and Wilder.

"They were both truly amazing people and took way too soon and unexpectedly and it's like you want to be mad and blame someone, you want to retaliate, but you can't you have to keep going because I know he would want everybody to keep going, Kane would have too," said Coleman.

City leaders are continuing to hold community conversations with hopes to come up with solutions to combat the violence.

"What we're seeing in a trend, a lot of times when you start to hear bad news you see there's a lot of copycats and things of that nature. So, it's really sad what happened the other day and those that had to lose their lives. Something must be done, and I believe real change starts with prayer," said Bishop Barry Washington.

Whole Man Ministries is hosting a city wide 'Warfar Prayer" event this coming Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Center.

Washington invites leaders and community members to come out and pray for those lost and the future of the city.

The Wrong Number bar says they are donating some of their White Claw proceeds Thursday to Wilder's family.

Additionally, The Official Second & Green Tavern says they're donating proceeds from their MAC N CHESE S'MAC DOWN to Wilder's daughters.