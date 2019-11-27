GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.



According to police, one person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the shooting.

Officers found the person with gunshot wounds at the Brannon Park Apartments on Mizell Road, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are still working to identify a suspect.

