GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot following an apartment shooting at Campus Crossing in Greensboro Friday night.

According to Greensboro Police, they received a call saying that the incident occurred in the 2800 block of Spring Garden St.

As of now, police do not have any suspect information, those who know anything are asked to call police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, stay with WFMY News 2 for more details as they develop.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users