Man arrested, charged with murder of Wake County deputy

The investigation lasted five days with a river search, a property dispute and a traffic stop.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Apex man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a Wake County deputy.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was charged Thursday in the August 11 killing of deputy Ned Byrd.

Byrd, 48, was a K-9 officer who had been with the sheriff's office for 13 years.

Sheriff Baker said he was killed after stopping near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m.

Sheriff's office spokesman Eric Curry said Byrd had responded to a domestic call less than a mile away and then entered his notes into the system.

Byrd wasn't responding to several attempts to check in, another deputy was sent to check and found him shot outside his patrol car with his K-9 still inside the car.