GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested and charged a woman after a stabbing that happened at an Applebee's.

It happened on Thursday, December 19 in front of the West Wendover restaurant.

Police say two women got into an argument and one of them was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

21-Year-old Natori Regine Clanton was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was given a $2,000 bond.

Suspect killed after hitting deputy in head with shovel

A 2-month-old girl was brought to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Her dad was charged with attempted murder.

Rockingham County man arrested for shooting and kidnapping girlfriend