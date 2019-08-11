ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale Police arrested three of the four people accused of breaking into a CBD dispensary shop.

Surveillance video from Hippie House shows someone using a crowbar to break through the glass front door early Monday morning.

Then, four people in masks rush in and start collecting products in what look like backpacks and pillowcases.

The shop's owner got an alert from his security system and actually watched the break-in in real-time. Archdale police said the group is connected to a similar case in High Point.

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect.

