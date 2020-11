Police said that on Nov. 20, Edwin Shane Riley, 57, was hit by a car and killed on South Main Street.

Brandy Nicole Woods, 32, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the crash. She is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and driving with license revoked.



Woods is being held on a $100,000 bond. Her first appearance in court will be on Nov. 30.