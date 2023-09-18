Police searching Daniel Paul Dr. hit-and-run suspect

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police are looking for a car connected to a hit-and-run in Archdale on Monday.
The Archdale Police Department said it happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 500 block of Daniel Paul Drive. Police said the driver hit a pedestrian before leaving toward Surrett Drive.
Investigators describe the vehicle as a 2019-2021 model White Toyota Corolla with tinted windows. Detectives said the vehicle will have damage to both taillights, bumper, right side/ quarter panel, and undercarriage, and is believed to have a flat tire.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later released, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Archdale Police Department at 336-434-3134 or the Archdale Crime Stoppers at 336-861-STOP (7867).
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.