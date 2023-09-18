Police searching Daniel Paul Dr. hit-and-run suspect

Police said they're looking for a White Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, taillight, and bumper damage connected to a hit-and-run on Daniel Paul Drive in Archdale.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police are looking for a car connected to a hit-and-run in Archdale on Monday.

The Archdale Police Department said it happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 500 block of Daniel Paul Drive. Police said the driver hit a pedestrian before leaving toward Surrett Drive.

Investigators describe the vehicle as a 2019-2021 model White Toyota Corolla with tinted windows. Detectives said the vehicle will have damage to both taillights, bumper, right side/ quarter panel, and undercarriage, and is believed to have a flat tire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later released, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Archdale Police Department at 336-434-3134 or the Archdale Crime Stoppers at 336-861-STOP (7867).

