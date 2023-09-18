x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police searching Daniel Paul Dr. hit-and-run suspect

Police said they're looking for a White Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, taillight, and bumper damage connected to a hit-and-run on Daniel Paul Drive in Archdale.
Credit: Archdale Police

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police are looking for a car connected to a hit-and-run in Archdale on Monday.

The Archdale Police Department said it happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 500 block of Daniel Paul Drive. Police said the driver hit a pedestrian before leaving toward Surrett Drive. 

Investigators describe the vehicle as a 2019-2021 model White Toyota Corolla with tinted windows. Detectives said the vehicle will have damage to both taillights, bumper, right side/ quarter panel, and undercarriage, and is believed to have a flat tire. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later released, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Archdale Police Department at 336-434-3134 or the Archdale Crime Stoppers at 336-861-STOP (7867).

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Assault reported on Luray Drive in Greensboro

Before You Leave, Check This Out