Man charged attempted murder after shots fired during 'neighborhood dispute'

Archdale police said William Rivera was firing shots in his neighborhood. He's been charged with attempted murder.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale police said they arrested a man for attempted murder after firing shots in a neighborhood.

Police said officers were called to a home on Garrell Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a "neighborhood dispute."

When they got there, officers said shots were being fired on scene.

Police identified the shooter as William Rivera, who lives in the same neighborhood.

Rivera was arrested and taken to jail where he received a million-dollar bond.

Police said Gene Foust of Greensboro was also charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Police said no one involved had life-threatening injuries.