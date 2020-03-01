ARCHDALE, N.C. — Archdale Police are looking for two people accused of breaking into the Pioneer Family Restaurant back in December.

Surveillance images show the two suspects wearing baggy, dark blue or black clothing, hooded sweatshirts, pants, gloves and masks covering their entire face.

Archdale Police

Police say it happened at 3:30 in the morning on Dec.17 after the alarm went off at the restaurant.

Archdale Police

If you have any information contact Det. Chewning at 336-434-7336 or Crimestoppers at 336-861-STOP(7867). Your call will be anonymous.

