Several bullets hit cars, apartment complex in Archdale shootings, police say

Archdale police have released details of two shootings where property was damaged by bullets.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple cars and an apartment complex in Archdale were damaged in two unrelated shootings in the last few days, police said.

The first of the two incidents happened on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the 3100 block of Corina Cir. Police arrived around 9:20 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area, officials said. They found a house and several vehicles parked at that house had been hit by bullets.

On Monday, Jan. 18, Archdale police responded to another reported shooting near Terrace Trace Ct just before midnight. Investigators found this time a bullet was shot into an apartment in an apartment complex there.

Investigators do not believe there is a connection between these two shootings.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.